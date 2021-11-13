Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

NYSE LEV opened at $12.88 on Friday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.