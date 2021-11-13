Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Liquidia stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

