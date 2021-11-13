LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveVox updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

