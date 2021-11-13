loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.09. 8,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 532,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,963,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,740,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.