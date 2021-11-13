Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.98. 61,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

