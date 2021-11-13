Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.13. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 143,032 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 137,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

