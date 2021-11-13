LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,695 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

