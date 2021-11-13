LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 374,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

