LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

FLQM opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

