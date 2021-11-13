LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,095 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.