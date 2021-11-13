LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.2% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $140.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

