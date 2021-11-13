Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

