Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:LNEGY opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

