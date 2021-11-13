Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

