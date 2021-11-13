Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 11,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

