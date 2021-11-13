Man Group plc Acquires 51,976 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Man Group plc raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 635.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 120.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

