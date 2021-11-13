Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 242.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $86,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $128.68 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

