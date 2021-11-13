Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $166.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

