Man Group plc Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 251.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,877 shares of company stock worth $9,684,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

