Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Steven Madden worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

SHOO stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

