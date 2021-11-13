Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

