ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,061,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 480,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

