Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $133.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.80 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $247.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,064,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 4.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.