Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $5,760,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 280,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 135.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

