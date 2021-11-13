Mariner LLC Acquires 7,580 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

TSM opened at $118.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

