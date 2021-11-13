Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $277.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.13 and a 52 week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

