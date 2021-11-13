Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,802 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

