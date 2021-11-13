Mariner LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of STE stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.