Mariner LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

