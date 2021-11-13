Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mariner LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

