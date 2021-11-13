Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

