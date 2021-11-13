Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MRKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 303,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Marker Therapeutics worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

