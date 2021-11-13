Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $149.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

