Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 418,272 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 400.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,072,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

