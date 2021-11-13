Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 90.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 149,325 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of COP opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

