Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,483 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

