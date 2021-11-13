Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $25.51 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.50 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

