Marshall Wace LLP Sells 127,029 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.