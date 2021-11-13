Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 65,283 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

