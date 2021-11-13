Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 8,940 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $452.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

