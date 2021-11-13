Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 3,132 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

SHOP stock opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,407.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $880.00 and a 1-year high of $1,674.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

