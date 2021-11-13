Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.23% of Santander Consumer USA worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 78,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

