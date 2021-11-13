Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 763,357 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of GAP worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,430,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after acquiring an additional 358,552 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

