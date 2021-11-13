Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 7,686 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $31,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

