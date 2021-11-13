Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

