MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $95.66. 318,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. MasTec has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

