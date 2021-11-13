Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.71.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.