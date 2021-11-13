MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT opened at $29.29 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

