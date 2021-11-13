Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 760.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

