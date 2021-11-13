Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 742,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMLTU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $11,251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $3,184,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CMLTU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.